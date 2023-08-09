Prajakta Koli set to make her debut as author

Positioned to captivate booklovers, this gradual unfolding contemporary romance promises to be a literary treat, mirroring the genuineness and approachability of Prajakta herself.

By ANI Updated On - 02:50 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Mumbai: Actor Prajakta Koli is all set to make her debut as a writer with her fictional work ‘Too Good To Be True,’ which has been acquired by HarperCollins India, will be published in the summer of 2024.

This slow-burn contemporary romance is positioned to be a literary delight for booklovers with a story that is as touching, real, and accessible as Prajakta herself.

The complexity of love and relationships in the actual world, as well as the ability of words to inspire and change lives, are explored in this work, which is set against a backdrop of promise and apprehension.

This will-they-won’t-they love story, written in Prajakta’s distinct manner, is certain to keep readers interested and restore faith in the power of genuine love even in the most jaded hearts.

Talking about the brand-new chapter of her life Prajakta Koli said, “I’ve forever been a fan of love stories and romance. Be it in films or in all my favourite books. They have always been more to me than just stories. They’ve helped me get over heartbreaks, believe in the wonder of life and even love myself a little more every day.”

She added, “I always knew I wanted to start writing a romance novel, but not in a million years did I think I would ever finish it! ‘Too Good To Be True’ is a fictional piece of my heart that is very special to me. I’ve always enjoyed the process of storytelling but scripting this novel has opened up a whole new dimension. It is easily one of the most challenging yet most special pieces of content I have worked on thus far. I hope it brings as much joy to readers as it did to me. Lots of love to HarperCollins and One Digital Entertainment for giving wings to my dreams. Here’s to romance and everything that it brings along!”

Poulomi Chatterjee, publisher o the book, said, “Prajakta’s connection with her large and ever-growing audience is phenomenal, and her versatility as a creator across media remarkable. We at HarperCollins are thrilled to be partnering with her on her next exciting venture – a funny, heartwarming, sharply observed and incredibly relatable rom-com (that is) ‘Too Good To Be True’!”

She added, “As publishers and editors, we’re constantly on the lookout for that one fresh and addictive voice that tells a love story we know will touch a million hearts. Prajakta’s book is that – and so much more. I, for one, am delighted that she has channelled her talent and her passion for books towards writing this one. It’s sure to give readers all the feels and has them smitten, and I can’t wait to publish it (and what I hope will be many more to follow)!”

Meanwhile, Koli was the sole YouTuber from India that Bill Gates welcomed at the Microsoft offices earlier this year. Koli was also one of the six YouTubers invited to the WEF meeting in Davos.

Additionally, she made her Bollywood debut in the Varun Dhawan-starring film ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo,’ and she is well-recognised for appearing in the Netflix series ‘Mismatched.’