Prakruti Ashram organises conference on programming of mind

Dr. Pratyusha Subba Rao delivered a lecture at a conference on 'programming of mind' organised under the aegis of Prakruti Ashram here.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

A conference on programming of mind organised under the aegis of Prakruti Ashram in Kothagudem.

Kothagudem: Even ordinary people with powerful ideas, beliefs, habits and behaviours could become powerful, regardless of caste, religion, region or politics, stated renowned psychologist, Psychologists Doctors Association AP branch president Dr. Pratyusha Subba Rao.

He delivered a lecture at a conference on ‘programming of mind’ organised under the aegis of Prakruti Ashram here. The ashram honourary president Dr. Bathula Krishnaiah presided over the programme.

Subba Rao said that through the research it was found that a man, if he could control his thoughts, could rise to a higher position. He quoted examples of people born in ordinary families who became world-class leaders with outstanding personalities, by correcting their thoughts and habits.

Every individual instead of thinking that this society needs to change and someone else should change; he or she should change to stand as an example. Thus change could be brought into the society. One should try to live in a happy and healthy state, Subba Rao suggested.

A magician from Vijayawada Adinarayana performed a magic show. The ashram member DPRO Seelam Srinivas Rao, SCCL officials Gone Srikanth, Shyam Sundar, Chandrasekhar and Paloncha Government Degree College principal Dr. Chinappayya presented plants to Subba Rao.

RTIPS AP state president SK Nazim, Paramanandam Parivaram members, the ashram organisers JB Shourie, G Suguna Rao, KH Prasad, Mokkala Rajasekhar, Naresh, Mustafa and others were present.