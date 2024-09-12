Pranaam Hospitals forges a historic collaboration with Make in India Hospitals at Hyderabad and Vizag

The Make in India Hospitals initiative, in collaboration with Pranaam Hospitals, is set to demonstrate a zero-investment model for delivering world-class, globally recognized healthcare services.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 September 2024, 06:18 PM

In a landmark agreement, Pranaam Hospitals proudly announces its partnership with Make in India Hospitals, with projects set to begin in Hyderabad and Vizag. Established with a vision to provide world-class healthcare, Pranaam Hospitals has built a legacy of compassion, innovation, and excellence. Over the years, it has grown into a trusted name in the medical field, renowned for its commitment to patient care and cutting-edge medical technology.

On this significant occasion, Dr. Manish Gour, Managing Director of Pranaam Hospitals, remarked, “This collaboration with Make in India Hospitals is a transformative step in our journey. It strengthens our mission to bring state-of-the-art healthcare to more people, reinforcing our commitment to affordable and accessible medical services.”

Echoing his sentiment, Dr. Annie Thakore, Group CEO, emphasized, “This partnership marks a new chapter for Pranaam Hospitals. By joining hands with Make in India Hospitals in Hyderabad and Vizag, we are set to expand our horizons, integrating the best of technology and healthcare to serve the broader community.”

Dr. Jitendra Sharma, Founder and CEO of AMTZ, expressed his optimism, saying, “This collaboration is a true testament to the power of combining healthcare expertise with innovation. Together, we aim to create a healthcare ecosystem that serves as a model for the nation, bringing affordable and quality healthcare to every corner of the country.”

This landmark achievement would not have been possible without Dr. Sharma’s visionary leadership. His relentless dedication and strategic foresight have been instrumental in bringing this collaboration to fruition, positioning both entities for a future of impactful healthcare delivery.

The Make in India Hospitals initiative, in collaboration with Pranaam Hospitals, is set to demonstrate a zero-investment model for delivering world-class, globally recognized healthcare services. This innovative approach focuses on providing affordable, cost-effective, and high-quality care by leveraging locally produced medical equipment and infrastructure, significantly lowering operational costs.

By entrusting the management and operations to Pranaam Hospitals, which brings a strong legacy of excellence in healthcare, the partnership ensures efficient and patient-centered service delivery. This collaboration showcases a sustainable model that not only expands access to healthcare across India but also sets a benchmark for globally scalable solutions in healthcare, positioning India as a leader in providing cost-efficient, high-quality medical care without the need for substantial capital investments.

Pranaam Hospitals has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Medtech Society at the AMTZ campus as part of the Make in India Hospitals initiative. This partnership aims to enhance healthcare delivery by integrating advanced medical technology, providing affordable, high-quality care, and strengthening India’s position in the global healthcare landscape.