Pranitha Subhash gives a glimpse of her mother-daughter time

Published Date - 06:05 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

Hyderabad: Pranita Subhash, who is currently on a post-delivery break, regularly updates her followers on her daily activities. The actor most recently released a video of her child and described how she enjoys spending time with her.

The video’s title, “Morning with my baby bunny”, indicates that the child was exposed to nursery rhymes on television. The star keeps sharing adorable photos of her daughter Arna on social media, and her followers and friends continue to adore them.

Pranita has turned her focus to fitness and is continuing to make exercise videos that motivate people now that the actor is returning to her regular activities, such as attending events and gearing up for shoots. “Stronger than an excuse” is what she wrote as the caption for the workout videos which she posted recently.

Pranitha’s last screen appearance was in the comedy-drama ‘Hungama 2’ in 2021.