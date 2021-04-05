Prashanth Reddy inspects KLIS works in Nizamabad

By | Published: 11:42 pm

Nizamabad: The works of Package-20 and 21 of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) are progressing at a brisk pace to provide irrigation to 2.26 lakh acres in Nizamabad Rural, Armoor, Balkonda and Metpally Assembly constituencies of Nizamabad and Jagtial districts, said Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and appealed to farmers to cooperate for pipeline works of the project.

On Monday, the Minister inspected the works on pump house of SRSP Rejuvenation Scheme at Sarangapur, Gadkol, Manchippa, Mentrajpally. He also inspected trial run of Puppalapally pump house and pipeline works at Sikindapoor, Padkal, Kaligot, Chenagal and Bada Bheemgal mainline crossing works at Kappala Vagu. Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddi Govardhan, Irrigation CE Madhusudan Rao and representatives of Navayuga construction company were present.

Prashanth Reddy said that the Package- 20 and 21 of KLIS will be a boon to Nizamabad Rural, Armoor, Balkonda and Metpally constituencies and provide irrigation waters to the Manchippa, Dharpally, Sirikonda, Dichpally, Indalwai, Mopal mandals in Nizamabad Rural constituency; Velpur, Morthad, Bheemgal mandals in Balkonda; Jakranpally of Armoor and Metpally mandal of Meptally Assembly constituency.

The project will irrigate 1.2 lakh acres in Nizamabad Rural Assembly constituency, 80,000 acres in Balkonda; 6,000 acres in Armoor and 20,000 acres in Metpally Assembly constituencies, he said.

Minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao laying special focus on completion of the packages of Kaleshwaram project works, adding, under this scheme, the water will be drawn from SRSP through a tunnel at Binola and will be released into Nizamsagar canal at Masani from where the water will run to the Mentrajpally pump house to provide irrigation to the tailend lands through pipelines.

Prashanth Reddy said that two pump houses were being constructed at Gadkol and the pipeline works were at final stage and will be completed in the next one and half months.

The works under Package-21, will be completed by July to provide irrigation waters to 20,000 acres of lands in Jakranpally, Velpur, Bheemgal, and Armoor mandals, said the Minister who appealed to farmers to cooperate for pipeline works at the earliest. He also directed the local public representatives to create awareness among farmers regarding the same.

