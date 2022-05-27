Prayed to Goddess Bhadrakali to make KCR the PM: Minister Malla Reddy

Labour Minister Chamakura Malla Reddy addressing a meeting held by MLA Vinay Bhaskar in Hanamkonda on Friday.

Warangal/Hanamkonda: Minister for Labour and Employment Ch Malla Reddy said that he had prayed to Goddess Bhadrakali to make Chief Minister K Chandashekar Rao the Prime Minister of India for the development of the nation. “K Chandrashekar Rao will visit the Bhadrakali temple on the forthcoming Dasara and embark on the journey to play a key role in national politics,” Reddy said.

He along with West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and local TRS leaders visited the Bhadrakali temple and offered prayers.

Addressing a meeting organised by Vinay Bhaskar as part of the Karmika Masostavam celebrations in Hanamkonda, Malla Reddy termed BJP as the Bharatiya Juta Party and urged the people to make India free from the clutches of the BJP. “The BJP leaders are looting the country. The BJP government at the Centre is levying a huge burden on the poor in the name of taxes,” he said. “KCR will play a crucial role in the national politics after Dasara,” Reddy said.

Referring to Dalit Bandhu scheme, Reddy announced that he would quit the politics permanently if the scheme was implemented in the BJP ruled States. He alleged that BJP and Congress were conspiring against the TRS government as they were jealous of the development in the State. He also made a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He called him ‘number one kedi’. The TRS leader also dared TPCC president Revanth Reddy to implement the schemes that were implanted in Telangana in the Congress ruled States before making promises to Telangana State.

Malla Reddy aappreciated Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao for winning many awards from the Centre for the development of the villages and other works. Minister Rao said that Minister Malla Reddy would resolve the issues of the labourers/workers. “If the coach factory was set up at Kazipet, we would have got many jobs. But the Congress and BJP governments did not set up the factory. They ruined the lives of the workers,” he alleged. He urged the Minister for Labour to sanction 10,000 motorcycles to the workers from Hanamkonda and Warangal districts. MLA Vinay Bhaskar alleged that the BJP at the Centre was working against the interests of the workers in the country, and appealed to the workers to be united to fight for their rights. He also urged them to support the TRS party and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

