UP: Preacher seeking alms axed to death by youth, accused arrested

By PTI Published: Published Date - 02:13 PM, Sat - 7 May 22

Representational Image

Barabanki: A preacher seeking alms in Mallahanpurva village got into a quarrel with a woman following which he was allegedly axed to death by a youth, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Alok Nishad, has been arrested, they said.

Superintendent of Police Purnendu Singh said the victim has been identified as Ramchandra Mallah (60), a resident of Lucknow’s Chinhat area, who used to seek alms.

On Friday too, he was seeking alms in the village when he got into a quarrel with a woman. Following this, Nishad attacked Mallah with an axe and killed him, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police officer said.