Preparations underway for Modi’s visit to Karnataka’s Kalaburagi on Jan 19

During the visit, Modi will distribute property documents to the residents of 'tandas' (makeshift houses for SC/STs in villages) at a mega event at Malkhed.

By IANS Updated On - 10:31 AM, Sat - 14 January 23

Kalaburagi: Preparations are underway for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district on January 19, his second trip this month to the poll-bound state.

It is for the first time in the history of Karnataka that these documents are being distributed to 51,900 tanda residents.

The beneficiaries are chosen from the Hyderabad-Karnataka region districts of Raichur, Bidar, Yadgir and Vijayapura, according to Revenue Department officials.

The state Minister for Revenue R. Ashoka has been holding a series of meetings with officials in Kalaburagi to make it an impactful event.

A huge helipad, is being constructed for the event, while 600 cooks will be deputed to cook food and 200 counters will be opened on the day of the event.

The beneficiaries will be brought in 2,582 buses, according to the Minister.

Kalaburagi is the home turf of AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge and after his defeat in the last parliamentary elections, he wants to prove his might in the upcoming state Assembly polls.

Karnataka’s ruling BJP wants to defeat his plans not only in Kalaburagi but in the entire northern region of the state.