You privatise, we will nationalise: KCR tells Modi

“BRS is for India, for the whole country,” he announced to a cheering crowd at Telangana Bhavan on Monday after inducting several leaders from Andhra Pradesh into the party-fold.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:46 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Taking the Narendra Modi government head on, Bharat Rashtra Samithi President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao declared that the BRS was for nationalisation as against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s policy of privatisation. He also revealed the party’s plans for the country in the power and welfare sectors, with a Shining India within two years, and extension of Dalit Bandhu across the country.

Challenging Modi to go ahead with his moves to privatise public sector units like the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and the Life Insurance Corporation of India, Chandrashekhar Rao said the BRS would reclaim these PSUs when it came to power in the country.

Stating that the BRS was not formed for a community or a section of society, a region or a State, but with the aim of achieving a bright future for India, Rao said the party would strive to bring a qualitative change for people-centric governance at the national level.

Chandrashekhar Rao also announced that the BRS would start its operations in at least eight States including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Haryana among others after the Sankranthi festival. The groundwork has already begun to form State-wise committees, with several sitting legislators and MPs showing keen interest to join the BRS. A huge influx of leaders from different parties would happen after the party agenda was announced.

The BRS chief announced that if voted to power, the BRS would ensure power supply across the country within two years including free power to the entire agriculture sector. He reminded that only half of India’s installed power capacity of 4.1 lakh MW was being utilised in the country.

“Why should people suffer despite having all resources? If the Central government is sincere, it can supply water to the 41 crore lakh acres of uncultivated land by utilising available water resources. We have water wars due to bad water policy and power shortage due to bad power policy of the nation,” he added.

The Chief Minister lamented that despite having abundant natural and human resources, India was lagging behind in terms of progress when compared to neighbouring countries like China and Singapore. He felt that India did not make desirable change in the last seven decades as politics are increasingly becoming election-centric rather than people-centric. By creating awareness among the people, he said the BRS would bring a qualitative change across the country.

On the occasion, Chandrashekhar Rao inducted former IAS officer Thota Chandrasekhar, former Minister Ravela Kishore Babu, former IRS officer Chintala Parthasarathi, senior politicians TJ Prakash, Kapu Nadu president Ramesh Naidu, general secretary Srinivasa Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Civil Organisations JAC convener JT Rama Rao and several others, into the BRS party fold.

While Thota Chandrashekhar has been appointed as BRS Andhra Pradesh president, Ravela Kishore Babu will work for the party in New Delhi.