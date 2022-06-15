Prepare a strategic plan for exams

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published: Published Date - 10:51 PM, Wed - 15 June 22

More than 1,000 job aspirants who are preparing for recruitment tests participated in the free awareness programme organised by ‘Telangana Today’ and ‘Namasthe Telangana’ at Vipanchi Auditorium in Siddipet on Wednesday.

At the venue, which was filled to the capacity with candidates taking part in huge numbers, experts guided participants by giving them an understanding on how to prepare in a structured manner with the right strategy for the upcoming TSPSC recruitment tests.

Studying the syllabus in a strategic manner with an overall understanding of each subject rather than concentrating on just a couple of subjects is crucial to cracking the exams, the job aspirants were told.

The invitees at the event, including Finance Minister T Harish Rao, CSB IAS Academy Director, Balalatha Mallavarapu, and Vepa Academy Director, CS Vepa, offered tips and guidance to candidates while Akhil Buddhi and V Sridhar, who cracked the Civil Services examinations recently, shared their experiences.

Editor of ‘Namasthe Telangana’, Thigulla Krishna Murthy has called upon the job aspirants to just concentrate on goals until they achieve them. Asking them to draw inspiration from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Murthy said that they should have clarity on their goal and the way to achieve it successfully.

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, MLCs Farooq Hussain, Dr V Yadava Reddy, Additional Collector Muzammil Khan, and others were present. ‘Namasthe Telangana’ Bureau in-charge Kathula Srinivas Reddy and Assistant Manager Circulation Ganesh Tanduri were the co-ordinators of the day-long meeting.