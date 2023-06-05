Preserve trees as social duty: Bhongir Collector urges people

Flagging off a rally organized by the Pollution Control Board in Bhongir, Collector Satpathy emphasized the significance of refraining from cutting trees

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:13 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

The district Collector Pamela Satpathy was participating in an awareness rally on environmental life style taken out by pollution control board at Bhongir on Monday.

Yadadri-Bhongir: District Collector Pamela Satpathy emphasized the importance of raising awareness about environmentally friendly lifestyles.

Flagging off a rally organized by the Pollution Control Board in Bhongir on Monday, Satpathy emphasized the significance of refraining from cutting trees, reducing the use of plastic items, and ensuring the proper disposal of electronic waste. These measures, she explained, would contribute to environmental protection and pollution reduction, consequently fostering a healthier atmosphere. She stressed that it is our responsibility to ensure a pollution-free future for the next generations, and urged people to consider the preservation of plants and trees as a social duty.

Satpathy also encouraged individuals to opt for cloth bags instead of plastic carry bags in order to safeguard the environment and highlighted the importance of transitioning to eco-friendly vehicles.

The Collector also advocated for adopting a zero-waste lifestyle to protect the environment.