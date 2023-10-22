President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates team South African for their victory against England

Proteas rode on Klaaseen’s 109 runs to register a record target of 399/7 to beat English side by 229 runs on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:31 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Hyderabad: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated the South African cricket team for their record win over England in the 2023 world cup match.

The President also praised South Africa’s national rugby union team, also known as Springboks, for winning the Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final at Stade de France, Paris.

Warm congratulations to the Proteas on their record win over England in the ICC World Cup tournament yesterday. The nation wish you further victories on your way to the final. Between the #Proteas and the #Springboks, our national teams are inspiring people all over the world and… pic.twitter.com/urUNjqj0Kz — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) October 22, 2023

Congratulations to our heroic Springboks on a hard-won Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final at Stade de France, Paris. Now our nation can focus our hearts and flags on our second successive Rugby World Cup Final in as many tournaments. We are indeed stronger – and victorious –… pic.twitter.com/HfsksZJMpt — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) October 21, 2023