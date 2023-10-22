President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates team South African for their victory against England

Sunday, Oct 22, 2023
Proteas rode on Klaaseen’s 109 runs to register a record target of 399/7 to beat English side by 229 runs on Saturday.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 05:31 PM, Sun - 22 October 23
Hyderabad: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated the South African cricket team for their record win over England in the 2023 world cup match.

The President also praised South Africa’s national rugby union team, also known as Springboks, for winning the Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final at Stade de France, Paris.

