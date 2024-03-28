Telugu girl Sanvi secures place in US cricket team

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 March 2024, 11:26 PM

Hyderabad: Immadi Sanvi, a Telugu native hailing from Hyderabad, got a place in the US women’s national cricket team. Sanvi will represent the American team in the World Cup Qualifiers to be held in the UAE.

The 15-year-old made her cricket debut in 2020 for San Ramon Youth Cricket Association California.

This right-arm leg-spin all-rounder took 10 wickets in the recently held San Diego T20 tournament and nine wickets in the US national selections and earned a place in the national team.

Sanvi’s family, hails from Sitafalmandi in Secunderabad.