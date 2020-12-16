President Kovind lauds valour of Indian forces on Vijay Diwas

India celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday recalled the valour of Indian soldiers martyred in the 1971 war and said the nation is eternally indebted to them.

“On Vijay Diwas, let us recall the valour of our soldiers that affirmed our nation’s unwavering commitment to defend our sovereignty and protect human dignity. Their martyrdom in 1971 war had shown unparalleled grit & prowess of our forces. The nation is eternally indebted to them,” Kovind tweeted.