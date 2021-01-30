President Kovind, PM Modi, Rajnath Singh pay tributes to Gandhi

Offering tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi said the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi continue to motivate millions.

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on his 73rd death anniversary.

In a tweet, Modi said, “Tributes to the great Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals continue to motivate millions. On Martyrs’ Day, we recall the heroic sacrifices of all those great women and men who devoted themselves towards India’s freedom and the well-being of every Indian.”

Tributes to the great Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals continue to motivate millions. On Martyrs’ Day we recall the heroic sacrifices of all those great women and men who devoted themselves towards India’s freedom and the well-being of every Indian. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2021

President Kovind visited Rajghat to pay homage to the father of the nation. The President said the nation was grateful to him and everyone should embrace his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means and humility.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also arrived at Raj Ghat to pay tributes to the Mahatma.

Mahatma Gandhi, the man who led India to freedom from the British colonial rule, was assassinated on January 30, 1948. He was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, who was against Gandhi’s idea of partition.

Bapu, as he was lovingly called, played one of the most prominent roles in India’s freedom struggle through non-violence and peaceful ways.