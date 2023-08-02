| President Murmu Is Scheduled To Visit Tamil Nadu And Puducherry

He is scheduled to arrive in Chennai on Saturday night. On the following day, the President will be attending the convocation ceremony at the University of Madras.

Wed - 2 August 23

Chennai: President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a visit toTamil Nadu and Puducherry later this week.

She is expected to reach Chennai on Saturday night.

The next day, the President will participate in the convocation ceremony of the University of Madras.

Later that day, she is also likely to rename the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan as ‘Bharathiar Mandapam’.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi will host a banquet in her honour at the Raj Bhavan. She will reach Puducherry on August 7.