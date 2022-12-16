President’s five-day Southern Sojourn from December 26

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:17 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: President Draupadi Murmu will be visiting the State for a five-day stay as part of the Southern Sojourn from December 26.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who held a coordination meeting with the officials of various Heads of the department in connection with the arrangements to be made for the President’s Southern Sojourn at Rashtrapati Nilayam here on Friday, stated that during her five-day stay in the State, the President would visit Ramappa and Bhadrachalam temples as well as participate in locally arranged programmes in the city.

The Chief Secretary stated that the President would also participate in the unveiling of the plaque of Har Dil Dhyan, Har Din Dhyan campaign to mark the sesquicentennial celebrations of Sri Ramachandraji Maharaj of Fatehpur by Sri Ramchandra Mission at Kana Shanti Vanam, Ranga Reddy district. He directed the officials to work in coordination and make elaborate arrangements for the President’s visit.

He directed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) Commissioner and Cantonment board CEO to take up road repair works and barricading so that traffic to the Rashtrapati Nilayam flows smoothly.

He directed the electricity department to ensure 24 hours power supply, the medical department to deploy medical teams and other departments to make arrangements at Rashtrapati Nilayam as per protocol.

Chief Secretary asked the officials to also make proper arrangements for the smooth conduct of the 150 birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramchandraji Maharaj to be held from January 25 to February 3 at Kana Shanti Vanam, in which more than one lakh pilgrims from all over the country are expected to attend.

DGP Mahender Reddy asked the officials to coordinate with all the departments to avoid any shortcomings in arrangements . Special Chief Secretaries, heads of departments and other senior officials attended the meeting.