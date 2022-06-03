Preventive & curative well-being a top priority

Published Date - 02:09 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

New Delhi: Consumers are increasingly taking control of their own health. The last few years have accelerated the growth of the global wellness industry, a $1.5 trillion market with a 5-10 per cent annual growth forecast.

Consumers are looking at health and well-being in a more holistic way, recognising the importance of mind, body, and spirit in living a healthy lifestyle. CGH Earth Experience Wellness centers, which are world renowned for their holistic and authentic practises, are located in some of Kerala’s and Karnataka’s most unique and breathtaking locations.

Sidarth Dominic, CEO, CGH Earth Experience Wellness said, “CGH Earth’s wellness philosophy is centred around the fact that it treats the source and not just the symptoms. Our centres are in the midst of pristine natural surroundings which lends itself to the overall healing journey. Combining the power of ancient medicinal systems and traditional therapeutic practices, the Ayurveda and Naturopathy centres offer an inclusive approach to disease free living. We are witnessing an increase in demandand a surge in bookings post COVID, as consumers are realising the tremendous value and health benefits they can draw from the programs at our centres.”

The CGH Earth Experience Wellness portfolio is divided into three distinct approaches and formats: The first is CGH Earth Ayurveda in Kerala-Kalari Kovilakom and Kalari Rasayana, India’s premier healthcare facilities with treatments based on Ayurvedic tenets; with a focus on personalised and attentive care under expert practitioners, quality healing spaces and therapies; bringing a total healing experience. Kalari Kovilakom is housed in a 200-year-old palace in Kollengode, where history meets tranquillity, and Kalari Rasayana is housed in an undisturbed area of a tranquil lake in an idyllic village in Southern Kerala.

Prakriti Shakti offers a second healing format. This naturopathy oasis is set in a nurturing and healing ecosystem in the hills of Panchalimedu in Kerala, leveraging the power of nature to enable holistic and transformative healing. All of the aforementioned centres are dedicated to preventive and curative healing, providing science-based programmes that incorporate personalised treatments and therapies, healthy cuisine, yoga, meditation, and mindfulness.

The centres, which were thoughtfully designed by CGH Earth Wellness experts, offer top-of-the-line treatments, medically certified doctors and therapists, and wellness chefs who use innovative and inventive techniques to provide nutrient-rich organic food and beverages. Every patient is given an individually tailored treatment plan, which includes a diet plan designed to aid in the healing process. Among the various treatment programmes are Naturopathy detox, Panchakarma, long COVID recovery, weight management, diabetes treatment, post-cancer care, women’s health conditions, stress, insomnia, anxiety, hypertension, and immunity building.

SwaSwara in Gokarna, a natural sanctuary for well-being on the pristine Om Beach, is the third approach of CGH Earth Experience wellness. The programmes here incorporate Ayurveda, yoga, meditation, nature, art, and conscious-cuisine to provide a one-of-a-kind vacation experience for one’s overall well-being. SwaSwara is intended to be a transformative experience that honours the earth and re-energizes the senses.

Take the first step toward holistic healing with 14-day Ayurvedic programmes and 7-14-day Naturopathy programmes. For shorter periods of time, take a wellness break at SwaSwara.