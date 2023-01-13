Prez Murmu, Amit Shah pay homage to Ex-minister Sharad Yadav at his residence

Yadav, 75, passed away at Fortis, Gurgaon, after a prolonged illness on Thursday.

By IANS Updated On - 02:04 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP national President J.P. Nadda on Friday paid homage to socialist leader Sharad Yadav at his residence here.

Yadav, 75, passed away at Fortis, Gurgaon, after a prolonged illness on Thursday.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal khattar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, Ram Gopal Yadav from Samajwadi Party and others also visited the former minister’s residence.

Paying homage to the departed leader, Union Minister Amit Shah said, “Sharad Yadav ji’s absence among us is an irreparable loss for the country. In five decades, Sharad ji raised the issues of the public and carried out the socialist principle till his last breath. After the emergency, he emerged as the leader of the big row. His death is a big loss for the country, for Parliament and for the socialist movement. May God give strength to his family to bear the loss”.

Haryana Chief Minister Khattar remembered him as a sorted leader. He said, “Sharad Yadav ji was a very sorted leader. Very few people are blessed with the capability of taking everyone along. Tributes to him on behalf of my government”.

“The vacuum left by him will always remain. His life was dedicated to socialist ideas. He fought for social justice all life. He was very frank by nature and a good human being,” BJP president Nadda said.

Yadav passed away on Thursday at 10.19 p.m. at Fortis, Gurgaon, where he was brought in an unresponsive and unconscious state, according to a statement issued by the hospital.