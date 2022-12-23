Adilabad: Maoist leader Adellu’s wife Lingavva killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

The deceased Maoist were Kanthi Lingavva alias Anitha (41) from LaxmiSagar village in Kaddampeddur mandal in Nirmal district.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 10:58 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Adilabad: Two members of the banned Maoist party were killed on the spot and another sustained injuries in an exchange of fire between the outlawed extremists and armed forces in the forests of Tekameta in Damrancha of Chhattisgarh state on Friday.

According to a press note issued by Chhattisgarh police, the deceased Maoists were Kanthi Lingavva alias Anitha (41) from LaxmiSagar village in Kaddampeddur mandal in Nirmal district. Identity of another one is yet to be established. The injured as Lachhmayya Kuchha Weladi, a 28 year-old from Tekameta.

Lingavva was the wife of Mailarapu Adellu alias Bhaskar, a member of Telangana State Committee and secretary of Kumram Bheem Divisional Committee (KBDC). She carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her announced by Maharashtra government. She worked as a Divisional Committee Member and Assistant Commander of KBDC. She had joined the party after being attracted to ideologies of the outfit 15 years ago.