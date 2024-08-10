Prime Minister Modi to visit landslides-hit areas of Wayanad

To evaluate ongoing relief and rehabilitation operations and engage with survivors of the region; CM Pinarayi to welcome PM at Kannur

By PTI Published Date - 10 August 2024, 09:08 AM

Teams of Special Operations Group and IAF, along with one Cadavar dog being airlifted during a search and rescue operation underway at a landslide-hit area in Wayanad. — Photo: PTI

Wayanad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Wayanad on Saturday to evaluate the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operations and engage with survivors of the recent landslides in the region.

According to officials, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and top State government officials will welcome Modi when he lands in Kannur at around 11 am, followed by an aerial inspection of the landslide-hit regions in Wayanad.

Teams involved in the rescue operation will brief him about the evacuation efforts. He will visit the relief camp and hospital where he will meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslides, they said.

Modi will then chair a review meeting during which he will be briefed in detail about the incident and the ongoing relief efforts. At least 226 people died and many remain unaccounted for after landslides hit the region on July 30 in what is seen as one of the biggest natural disasters to have impacted the southern State.