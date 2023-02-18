Prime Video announces streaming date for Vijay-Rashmika starrer ‘Varisu’

The action-family drama was Vamsi’s debut Tamil project and was theatrically released on January 11.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:25 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Hyderabad: Prime Video on Friday announced the streaming date of Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna’s starrer ‘Varisu’. The Vamshi Paidipally directorial will be available to stream from February 22 in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

In the film, the head of a joint family, and a business tycoon, Rajendran (Sarath Kumar) involuntarily pits his three sons against each other in his pursuit to find a worthy successor from amongst them. While the two older sons Jai (Srikanth) and Ajay (Shaam) choose a more unexpected divisive path of destruction, the youngest son, Vijay (Vijay), opts to keep his family together, while defending it from the clutches of a prying enemy.

Commenting on the streaming premiere, Vijay said, “‘Varisu’ is an extremely special film for me. Despite having a palatial backdrop, in essence, it is deeply emotional and family-oriented. We had a phenomenal time making it, and are overwhelmed by the love and response the film has received. We’re now thrilled that audience over 240 countries will now be able to watch this film when it streams on Prime Video.”

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, ‘Varisu’ also stars Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, and others.