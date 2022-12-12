Prime Video announces the new series ‘Half Pants Full Pants’

Published Date - 05:09 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

Hyderabad: Prime Video today announced the premiere of its latest comedy-drama, ‘Half Pants Full Pants’ on the service from December 16. The eight-episode light-hearted series showcases joyful moments from one’s childhood and promises to be a delightful nostalgic ride.

Produced by OML Studios and directed by VK Prakash, the series stars child actors Ashwanth Ashokkumar and Kartik Vijan along with renowned actors Ashish Vidyarthi and Sonali Kulkarni.

Adapted from Anand Suspi’s eponymous book, ‘Half Pants Full Pants’ is set in a small town in South India, before the age of internet and mobiles, where the adventurous and ambitious 7-year-old boy Anand aka Dabba lives.

He along with his friend, the obedient and well-mannered Giddi go on adventures that will warm audiences’ hearts and make them miss the good old simple days of mischief and innocence.

“‘Half Pants Full Pants’ is an experience that takes us back to a simpler time where life was untouched by technology and yet sparkling with wonder. Through the story of Dabba, his family, and friends the series captures the magic of childhood in a period without phones or the internet — an unhurried pace of life that we often yearn for,” said director Prakash about the series.

He continued, “The cast and crew unanimously gravitated towards telling this story because of its simplicity and innocence. We cannot wait to share this with the world.”

