‘Yashoda’ to have its digital premiere on Prime Video on December 9

Hyderabad: The global digital premiere of Telugu blockbuster ‘Yashoda’, co-directed by Haresh Narayan and K Hari Shankar, is scheduled for December 9. The thriller, which is set to stream on Prime Video, narrates the story of a woman Yashoda (Samantha Ruth Prabhu), who agrees to join a surrogate programme out of desperation to find her missing sister.

Things start to go haywire when revelations about the high-end surrogate facility come to light. A sci-fi survival thriller, ‘Yashoda’ also stars Unni Mukundan, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.

“‘Yashoda’ is the story of female grit and power. We are humbled by the love the movie has seen so far, with audiences across the country appreciating the film’s phenomenal story and Samatha’s powerful performance,” said producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad. “Survival thrillers have always held a special thrill for viewers, given their wide appeal. We’re glad that the film will now find a home with Prime Video and will be available to stream by audiences across 240+ countries and territories,” he added.

“When ‘Yashoda’ was written, we knew that the audience would find this thrilling adventure worth watching. Samantha’s performance and the incredible work done by the team have paid off well. We are extremely thrilled with the response that the film has gotten across the country and cannot wait for the response of the global audience,” says director Haresh Narayan.

Adding to this, co-director K Hari Shankar said, “‘Yashoda’ is a rare masterpiece in India’s thriller genre, and a lot of exemplary minds have come together to bring the story to screen. Such stories from the South Indian film industry are doing wonders pan-India, and that in itself is a matter of great pride for the team. We are thankful to Prime Video for allowing us the global platform that this film deserves.”