Prime Video drops official trailer of mythical comedy ‘I’m A Virgo’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:36 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Hyderabad: Prime Video has just released the official trailer to the mythical coming-of-age comedy ‘I’m A Virgo’, starring Emmy-winning actor Jharrel Jerome. The series is created, written, and executive produced by colourful-sock-wearing filmmaker Boots Riley, who directed all seven episodes. Jerome also serves as an executive producer.

All seven episodes of the Amazon Original series will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world on June 23.

‘I’m A Virgo’ is a darkly comedic fantastical coming-of-age joyride about Cootie (Jerome), a 13-foot-tall young Black man in Oakland, California. Having grown up hidden away, passing time on a diet of comic books and TV shows, he escapes to experience the beauty and contradictions of the real world. He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol, a real-life superhero named The Hero, played by Walton Goggins.

The film is a mythical odyssey that questions the purpose of the mythical odyssey.

The bad-ass cast also includes Brett Gray, Tony-nominated and Obie-winning actor Kara Young, Allius Barnes, Olivia Washington, Mike Epps, and Carmen Ejogo.

I’m A Virgo’ is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Media Res Studio. Boots Riley and Tze Chun are the series’ co-showrunners and serve as executive producers, alongside Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer for Media Res Studio, Jharrel Jerome, and Rebecca Rivo. The series features original music and score by art-pop duo Tune-Yards.

Check out the trailer here: