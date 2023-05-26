| It Has Been A Stroke Of Luck Says Wamiqa Gabbi On Being Part Of Modern Love India Franchise

It has been a stroke of luck, says Wamiqa Gabbi on being part of ‘Modern Love India’ franchise

Wamiqa Gabbi's versatile performances in Modern Love earns her widespread acclaim in the Indian adaptations of the beloved franchise.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:06 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

The Indian adaptations of the ‘Modern Love’ franchise, based in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai have been widely praised by audiences and critics alike.

Wamiqa Gabbi, who starred in both ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ and ‘Modern Love Chennai’, has achieved great success with her versatile performances in both the series. In ‘Modern Love Mumbai’s episode ‘Mumbai Dragon’, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, she excels as Megha, a free-spirited Gujarati vegetarian navigating a relationship with an Indo-Chinese boy.

In ‘Modern Love Chennai’s episode ‘Ninaivo Oru Paravai’, helmed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Wamiqa captivates as Sam, emphasizing the importance of physical intimacy in modern relationships. Her seamless portrayal of diverse characters across languages and cultures is truly commendable, showcasing her dedication to authenticity and depth in her roles and solidifying her position as a remarkable actor.

Talking about her diverse roles in the ‘Modern Love India’ Chapters, Wamiqa says, “‘Modern Love’ is centred around love, which is a profound feeling. Being a part of this franchise is undeniably the most powerful and captivating emotion in the world.”

“When it comes to the enchanting ‘Modern Love’ franchise, it has been a true privilege for me. I consider myself extremely fortunate and grateful to have contributed to two beautiful stories within this series. Collaborating with visionary filmmakers like Vishal Bhardwaj and Thiagarajan Kumararaja has been a stroke of luck. Their remarkable talent and sensibility have left me feeling blessed to have worked alongside such incredible directors,” she elaborates.

Adding further about her journey and her roles in the two Indian chapters, Wamiqa says, “Vishal Sir’s story allowed me to portray a beautiful character, a Gujarati girl, which was a delightful experience. Exploring a different culture through the character was something I really wanted to do. Working with Vishal Sir was a dream, and his involvement automatically made me say yes to the project.

“Later, when Kumararaja Sir approached me for ‘Modern Love Chennai’, I was thrilled because I had longed to collaborate with him. Sam’s character in his story is complex and intriguing, and I eagerly embraced the opportunity to delve into her journey. I am grateful to both filmmakers for their faith in me, and I hope to have made them proud,” she adds.

Produced under the banner of Tyler Durden and Kino Fist, ‘Modern Love Chennai’ brings together six brilliant creators of Indian Cinema — Bharathiraja, Balaji Sakthivel, Rajumurugan, Krishnakumar Ramakumar, Akshay Sundher, and Thiagarajan Kumararaja.

Following the success of ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ and ‘Modern Love Hyderabad’, this is the third Indian adaptation of ‘Modern Love’, the internationally-acclaimed Original anthology helmed by John Carney. The anthology series is streaming now on Prime Video.