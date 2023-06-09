| Nawazuddin Was Very Overwhelmed Looking At Himself In The Mirror In A Sari Reveals Haddi Producer Raadhika Nanda

Hyderabad: Nawazuddin Siddiqui blew the minds of the audience with his first look as a transgender in his highly-anticipated film, ‘Haddi’. Touted to be a landmark film in the representation of the queer community in Bollywood, the movie is produced by debutant producer duo – Sanjay Saha and Raadhika Nanda.

Ever since the first look of the movie featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a sari went viral, it has piqued huge curiosity and anticipation amongst the film buffs who were shocked to see the versatile actor taking on such a challenging and bold character.

Praising his honesty, discipline and dedication towards pulling off the lead role in ‘Haddi’, producer Raadhika Nanda reveals the entire process that went into creating his look in the film.

“It was very difficult,” informs Raadhika elaborating, “As he (Nawazuddin) wore sari for the first time. It used to take nearly 30 minutes to drape a sari and about 3 hours to form his entire look every day, including makeup, hair, etc. Above all, he used to shoot for hours in the same sari look. We used prosthetics in the process too but the idea was to keep the look more natural as possible.”

“We used around 80 saris during the entire shoot,” states Raadhika, adding, “Nawazuddin was very overwhelmed looking at himself in the mirror for the first time since he has never seen himself like that, which helped him to feel his character closely. He understood how difficult it is to be a woman to get up every day, in that attire and do household chores. It took us nearly 6 months to achieve the looks after going through several makeup artists,” reveals Nanda.

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead and produced by Sanjay Saha and Raadhika Nanda under Anandita Studios, ‘Haddi’ will release in June end.

