Prime Video hosts spectacular Asia-Pacific premiere in Mumbai for ‘The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:33 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Ahead of the launch of the much-awaited epic drama series, Prime Video hosted a spectacular Asia-Pacific premiere in Mumbai for ‘The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power’. It was attended by the series’ cast Robert Aramayo, Maxim Baldry, Markella Kavenagh, Charles Edwards, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Nazanin Boniadi, Ema Horvath, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sara Zwangobani and showrunner JD Payne.

The premiere reflected the rich, cinematic world of the series, with the cast and crew making a grand entrance on the carpet in true Mumbai-style in a set of vibrant and colourful autorickshaws, accompanied by a thunderous percussion and traditional dancers. It was a star-studded evening with some of the biggest names from the industry walking the carpet, including Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Krishna DK, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Varadhan, Vikramaditya Motwane, Ishika Mohan Motwane, Vikram Malhotra, Apoorva Mehta, Suresh Triveni, Nikkhil Advani, Kritika Kamra, Mini Mathur, Bani J, Rasika Dugal, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Ayesha Jhulka, Jim Sarbh, Pushkar – Gayatri, Abhishek Banerjee, Divyenndu, Ranveer Brar, Rochelle Rao Sequeira, Keith Sequeira, Sidhant Gupta, Aahana Kumra, Amritpal Singh Bindra, Avinash Tiwary, Aatish Kapadia, JD Majethia, Guneet Monga, Ishwak Singh, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sumukhi Suresh, and many more.

The premiere was followed by an after-party that featured an electrifying performance by Ankur & The Ghalat Family.

The cast and crew had the opportunity to meet real-life fans of the franchise, Hrithik Roshan and Tamannaah Bhatia, and engage in a fun interaction with them. While Hrithik revealed that he had been a fan of the franchise since he read the books, calling ‘The Lord of The Rings’ the “inspiration” behind ‘Krrish’, Tamannaah described the franchise as “engrossing and captivating”.

Throughout the 2-day tour, the cast and crew immersed themselves in the colours of Mumbai with a visit to the majestic Gateway of India and a meet and great with the superheroes of Mumbai, the city’s dabbawallas, while enjoying a traditional meal from dabbas.

The Asia-Pacific premiere of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ in Mumbai was a part of the global tour which includes premieres in Los Angeles, Mexico City and London.

The Amazon Original series will premiere 2 episodes on September 2 on Prime Video, with fresh episodes dropping every week in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English, along with multiple other international languages.