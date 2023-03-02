Prime Video releases teaser trailer for Rachel Weisz’s limited series ‘Dead Ringers’

All six episodes premiere April 21 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:15 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Hyderabad: Prime Video has just released the teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated psychological thriller ‘Dead Ringers’. A modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller starring Jeremy Irons, ‘Dead Ringers’ will feature Rachel Weisz playing the double-lead roles of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes — including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics — in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s healthcare to the forefront.

Rachel Weisz also serves as an executive producer for the limited series, which is created, written, and executive produced by Emmy-nominated writer and playwright Alice Birch. The series’ ensemble cast includes Britne Oldford as Genevieve, Poppy Liu as Greta, Michael Chernus as Tom, Jennifer Ehle as Rebecca, and Emily Meade as Susan.

Filmmaker Sean Durkin directed the first two episodes and co-directed the last episode of the series. Durkin also serves as an executive producer. The directing team also includes Karyn Kusama, Karena Evans, and Lauren Wolkstein.

‘Dead Ringers’ is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Annapurna Television. Alice Birch, who is the series showrunner, serves as an executive producer alongside Rachel Weisz for Astral Projection, Stacy O’Neil, Sue Naegle, and Sean Durkin. Ali Krug is the executive producer for Annapurna Television. Erica Kay, Anne Carey, and Polly Stokes also serve as executive producers. James G Robinson, David Robinson, and Barbara Wall executive produced for Morgan Creek.

Meanwhile, check out the teaser here: