Prime Video to offer BBC player and BBC Kids for subscribers

In a press release, Prime Video said that it subscribers will gain access to a curated selection of beloved British content.

By PTI Published Date - 10:50 AM, Thu - 20 July 23

Mumbai: BBC Player, BBC Kids to be available as Prime Video Channel in India Mumbai, Jul 20 (PTI) Prime Video and British company BBC Studios on Thursday announced that BBC Player and BBC Kids will be available as a value-added channel on the streamer’s platform.

Prime Video subscribers will be able to access a curated line-up of popular British content spanning original British dramas, comedy, documentaries, factual shows, entertainment to lifestyle programming and children’s shows through the channel, a press release stated.

Subscribers can purchase the annual add-on subscription of BBC Player on Prime Video app for Rs 599 and enjoy full access to BBC Kids as well. Alternatively, members can also subscribe to BBC Kids only for Rs 199 annually, the company said.

“We are excited to bring BBC Player and BBC Kids for the very first time to audiences in India. We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Prime Video to launch these subscription-based video on demand services.

“These brands will offer a curated, multi-genre content line-up, offering the best of British entertainment to the discerning Indian audience,” Stanley Fernandes, Vice President, Distribution BBC Studios, South Asia, said in a statement.

BBC Player will offer a variety of shows, such as “Six Four”, political thriller “The Diplomat”, sitcom “Citizen Khan”, “Sherlock”, “Unforgotten”, “Happy Valley”, “Top Gear”, “The Great British Bake Off” as well as “This is Going to Hurt”, “The North Water”, “The Pursuit of Love”, and “Small Axe”.

From BBC Kids, BBC Studios will bring to Indian audiences acclaimed kids’ shows like “Hey Duggee”, “Go Jetters”, “JoJo & Gran Gran”, “Sarah & Duck” and “Junior Bake Off”.

Vivek Srivastava, Head – Prime Video Channels, Prime Video, India, said Prime Video Channels has seen exponential growth in India since its launch with people subscribing to channels of their choice from across the country.

“In sync with our philosophy of super-serving our customers with even greater choice and accessibility, we are thrilled to collaborate with BBC Studios. Their wide range of programming is highly renowned and enjoyed by audiences world over.

“With the launch of BBC Player and BBC Kids, Prime members in India too, will be able to enjoy their favourite British content on a single destination for the first time,” he added.

BBC Player and BBC Kids join existing Prime Video channels like Lionsgate Play, discovery+, Eros Now, DocuBay, ManoramaMAX, hoichoi, MUBI, AMC+, ShortsTV, Acorn TV, Curiosity Stream, MyZen TV, and Museum TV.