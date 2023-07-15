Tamil rural drama ‘Thandatti’ streaming on Prime Video now; check out

Prime Video has just announced the global streaming premiere of the Tamil comedy-drama, ‘Thandatti’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Hyderabad: Prime Video has just announced the global streaming premiere of the Tamil comedy-drama, ‘Thandatti’. Directed by Ram Sangaiah, the film stars Pasupathy, Vivek Prasanna, and Rohini in pivotal roles. ‘Thandatti’ will exclusively stream in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide in Tamil along with Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada dubs from July 14.

Subramani, a rebellious police constable nearing retirement, faces backlash from his superiors for his unconventional methods. Assigned to investigate a peculiar missing person case in the hostile village of Kidaripatti, he discovers the plight of Thangaponnu, an elderly woman mistreated by her own family. Subramani tracks her down, but her sudden health decline complicates matters. With her greedy relatives eyeing her valuable possession – Thandatti (a heavy gold earring) – the situation intensifies.

Receiving rave reviews and appreciation from critics for standout performances, ‘Thandatti’ will keep the audience hooked with its brilliant mix of satire, comedy, and drama.

buckle up for a journey that defies all warnings and guarantees non-stop laughter 🤭#ThandattiOnPrime, July 14 pic.twitter.com/mc7H6yZaue — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 11, 2023