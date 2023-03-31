Prime Video unveils Amit Trivedi’s melodious music album of ‘Jubilee’

The series is produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:19 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Hyderabad: Prime Video on Thursday unveiled the mesmerising music album of their upcoming fictional drama, Amazon Original series, ‘Jubilee’ with T-series. The album comprises 12 original songs that will take one down memory lane to the classic Golden era of Indian cinema.

The evergreen soundtracks are composed by Amit Trivedi and beautifully penned by Kausar Munir. From a foot-tapping dance track of ‘Babuji Bhole Bhale’ to a hum-worthy ‘Udankhatola’, each song promises nostalgia, charm and sheer brilliance.

Sunidhi Chauhan’s unique timbre with the peppy undertones of the classic ’40s music style, ‘Babuji Bhole Bhale’ will be releasing with an exclusive music video as well, featuring lead actor Wamiqa Gabbi seen swaying to the beats. The music video gives us an exclusive peek into what’s in store for the viewers with Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘Jubilee’, a nostalgic ride back in time to witness the golden age of Indian cinema.

Check out the video here:

The series has a stellar ensemble cast led by Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor.

Part One (episodes 1-5) of ‘Jubilee’ will premiere on April 7, with Part Two (episodes 6-10) releasing the following week on April 14.

The eclectic album includes the following songs:

Voh Tere Mere Ishq – Singer: Sunidhi Chauhan

Udankhatola – Singer: Mohammed Irfan, Vaishali Mahde

Babuji Bhole Bhaale – Singer: Sunidhi Chauhan

Chandu Naacha – Singer: Swanand Kirkire, Amit Trivedi

Dil Jahan Pe Le Chala – Singer: Amit Trivedi

Dil Jahan Pe Le Chala x Shahid Mix – Singer: Shahid Mallya

Ithlati Chali – Singer: Mohammed Irfan & Vaishali Made

Nahin Ji Nahin – Singer: Papon, Sunidhi Chauhan

Itni si hai Dastaan – Singer: Mohammed Irfan, Sunidhi Chauhan

Na Koyi Mera – Singer: Papon, Vaishali Mhade

Dariyancha Raja – Singer: Mohammed Irfan, Divya Kumar

Naren’s Masterpiece – Singer: Devender Pal