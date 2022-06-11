Prime video unveils ‘Suzhal: Vortex’ trailer

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:59 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

Hyderabad: Directors duo, Pushkar-Gayathri, the creators of ‘Suzhal: Vortex’ is an upcoming long-form mystery and thriller series on Amazon Prime Video.

The 8-episode investigative drama promises to be an intriguing ride through events that wreak havoc in a small industrial town following the disappearance of a schoolgirl. It is the platform’s first original Tamil production.

The trailer for the show was released on June 7, and since then, it has crossed an astounding 50 million views. The trailer garnered a lot of attention on Twitter, especially among celebrities and film enthusiasts.

Earlier this week, Hrithik Roshan tweeted, “Mind blown That, my friends is @PushkarGayatri empowered by @PrimeVideoIN to take stories that they believe in, to audience far & wide! Make way for Amazon's first ever Tamil original 'Suzhal – the Vortex'.

To be premiered on June 17th!” The movie will be starring an ensemble cast with Sriya Reddy, Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh along with Radhakrishnan Parthiban in the lead roles. Furthermore, the OST for the series will be entirely composed by famed music director, Sam C.S. While the original script is in Tamil, Suzhal: Vortex has taken the multilingual route to release.

The film boasts audio and subtitles in over 30 languages like Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, English along with foreign languages like French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, Arabic, Turkish and Japanese amongst others.

The Indian Film Information Centre of Japan, based in Yokohoma, also tweeted the Tamil-version trailer. Launching on June 17, 2022, Suzhal: The Vortex will premiere in over 30 languages in 240 countries and territories exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .