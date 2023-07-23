Principal held for molesting girl in Amethi

According to the press release by Amethi police, the accused has been identified as Ram Krishna, a resident of Pratapgarh, who was residing in a rented accommodation in Amethi.

By IANS Published Date - 09:43 AM, Sun - 23 July 23

Representational Image.

Amethi: The acting principal of a government upper primary school has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh‘s Amethi for allegedly molesting some girl students, police officials said on Sunday.

They said the accused was sent to jail after an FIR was lodged against him under Indian Penal Code section 354A for sexual harassment and sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, on the complaint of girl students.

They said the accused was arrested on the basis of an FIR registered with Mohanganj police.