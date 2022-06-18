Priority given to lay CC roads in villages under Palle Pragathi: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:52 PM, Sat - 18 June 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar launched development works in Raghunathapalem mandal in Khammam district on Saturday.

Khammam: Priority was being given to lay CC roads in villages during Palle Pragathi, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. The minister took part in Palle Pragathi programme at different villages in Raghunathapalem mandal in the district on Saturday and launched development works. Speaking on the occasion he said villages and thandas witnessed rapid growth with the programme.

He launched seven CC road and side drain works at Cheruvukommu thanda and 18 works at Vepakuntla village. Palle Pragathi was taken up ahead of monsoon to clean the villages to avoid spread of viral fevers, Ajay Kumar explained. With SUDA, NREGS and MLA funds CC roads worth Rs 12 crore have been laid in Raghunathapalem mandal. Rs 25 lakh each has been sanctioned to construct office buildings in newly created gram panchayats, he noted.

Rs 25 lakh has been sanctioned to develop a tank bund at Raghunathapalem mandal headquarters steps would be taken to release additional funds if required. With the development works the value of real estate assets would be appreciated, Ajay Kumar explained. SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, DCC Bank Chairman K Nagabhushanam, AMC Chairperson D Lakshmi Prasanna, Additional Collector Shehalatha Mogili, DRDO Vidyachandana and others were present.