| Priority Will Be To Bring Down Airfares Ram Mohan Naidu Takes Charge As Civil Aviation Minister

Priority will be to bring down airfares: Ram Mohan Naidu takes charge as Civil Aviation Minister

At 36, three-time Lok Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam is the youngest minister in the Modi 3.0 cabinet.

By ANI Updated On - 13 June 2024, 04:22 PM

Source: X

New Delhi: Telugu Desam Party leader Ram Mohan Naidu officially took charge as the Minister of Civil Aviation on Thursday.

Naidu received a warm welcome with bouquets and shawls from party leaders.

He took charge alongside his Minister of State (MoS), Murlidhar Mohol.

BJP’s Jyotiradiya Scindia was the previous aviation minister.

At 36, three-time Lok Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam is the youngest minister in the Modi 3.0 cabinet.

On bringing down airfares, the Civil Aviation Minister, speaking to ANI, said, “It is an important issue. My whole intention is to make sure that air travel is accessible to the common man. To make this a reality, the prices have to be affordable. My priority would be to bring down the prices (airfares).” Further, Naidu Kinjarapu said that as the youngest member of the Cabinet, he has been given the responsibility and he has a lot to prove.

“We want India to lead in aviation infrastructure development. Under the leadership of PM Modi, we will give civil aviation the top priority and a big push. Being the youngest member of the Cabinet, I have been given this responsibility, and I have a lot to prove here,” he added.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Naidu defeated YSRCP’s Tilak Perada by a margin of 3,27,901 votes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the allocation of portfolios on Monday.

In an exclusive interview with ANI on Tuesday, Naidu said, “Prime Minister Modi has given me a big responsibility. I want to thank Prime Minister Modi for this. I am very excited to fulfil this responsibility. After taking charge, I will hold a review meeting and plan for the future.”

Naidu emphasised his commitment to enhancing the travel experience for all passengers, regardless of their socio-economic background.

“Travelling by plane is no longer just for the rich. People from all classes are flying now, so I will strive to ensure better and more comfortable travel for them,” Naidu told ANI.

Ram Mohan Naidu, played an important role in NDA’s strong electoral performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

Naidu entered politics in 2012 following the tragic demise of his father in an accident. He won the Srikakulam Lok Sabha seat in 2014. He retained the seat in the 2019 elections too.

Ram Mohan Naidu is also the National General Secretary of the TDP.