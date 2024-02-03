Priyanka Chopra reflects on ‘at 21’ trend: ‘Learned a lot’

Priyanka entered Bollywood in 2003 with the spy thriller 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy,' featuring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.

By IANS Updated On - 3 February 2024, 03:19 PM

Mumbai: Global star Priyanka Chopra reflected back at her journey with the viral social media trend ‘At 21’, offering a glimpse into her remarkable success and the valuable lessons she has learned along the way.

The former Miss World made her acting debut with the 2002 Tamil film ‘Thamizhan’, starring Vijay.

In 2003, Priyanka made her Bollywood debut with the spy thriller ‘The Hero: Love Story of a Spy’ starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.

Priyanka then featured in movies like ‘Andaaz’, ‘Aitraaz’, ‘Bluffmaster’, ‘Krrish’, ‘Don’, ‘Dostana’, ‘Barfi’ among many others.

Now, on Saturday, Priyanka joined the Instagram Stories trend: “Everyone Tap In… Let’s see you at 21”, which involves individuals sharing pictures of themselves at the age of 21.

She shared a throwback picture wherein Priyanka is smiling while gazing right into the camera. It is captioned as: “let’s see you at 21.”

Another photo features her in an animal print bikini top and brown leather pants. The picture which seems to be from a photoshoot, was captioned as: “Learnt a lot since then.”

The last photo features the ‘Mary Kom’ fame actress in a short denim skirt and a silver top. It is captioned as “Bronzer.”

In her 22 years of acting journey, Priyanka has carved a name for herself by featuring in several Hollywood projects like ‘Baywatch’, ‘Isn’t It Romantic’, ‘Chasing Happiness’, ‘We Can Be Heroes’, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, and most recent ‘Love Again’.

On the personal front, Priyanka married American singer Nick Jonas in December 2018. The couple have a baby girl Malti Marie.

Meanwhile, she will be next seen in the movie ‘Heads of State’.