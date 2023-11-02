Priyanka Chopra wishes her fans on Karwa Chauth

By ANI Updated On - 10:01 AM, Thu - 2 November 23

Mumbai: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared special Karwa Chauth wishes for her fans.

She took to her Instagram stories to wish everyone on the festivity. She also tagged her husband Nick Jonas in her message.

Priyanka wrote, “Happy Karva Chauth to everyone celebrating”



The actor recently stunned everyone with her appearance at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023. She exuded her ‘Desi Girl’ vibe at the event as she donned a white and blue floral saree. She kept her hair open and completed her look with red lipstick.

Several pictures and videos of the ‘Dostana’ actor surfaced on social media in which she could be seen posing in front of the paps.

She opened the event with a stirring speech on the important role played by women in cinema.

She said, “We would like to acknowledge the pivotal role of women in front of the camera and behind it – we have some of the most amazing women, some of them here tonight, whose contribution to cinema is unparalleled.”

Several B-town celebs including Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajkumar Rao, Sunny Leone, Sonam Kapoor, Sail Ali Khan, Vijay Varma and director Karan Johar arrived at the opening night.

Priyanka has had a super busy year. She starred in Russo Brothers’ Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by husband Nick Jonas.

In the coming months, she will be seen in ‘Heads Of State’, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. (ANI)