Priyanka Chopra shares sweet photo with daughter Malti

Priyanka, constantly on the move, shared an Instagram photo of herself cradling Malti.

By IANS Published Date - 14 July 2024, 12:00 PM

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas needed only her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, after more than 42 hours of travel.

Priyanka, who has been on the go, took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself cradling Malti in her arms.

“After 42+ hours of travel around the world in a couple of days, this is all I needed,” captioned Priyanka, using the geotag of Gold Coast, Australia.

Before sharing the picture with her daughter, the actress, who married American pop star Nick Jonas in 2018, shared a video of herself travelling in a car to the location down under and wrote: “And we’re back. Australia. The Bluff.”

In 2022, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter Malti via surrogacy.

Talking about ‘The Bluff’, which is directed by Frank E. Flowers, it tells the story of a former female pirate, played by the ‘Desi Girl’, who embarks on a journey to protect her family.

The 41-year-old actress will be seen sharing the screen with Karl Urban.

Priyanka will also appear in ‘Heads of State’ alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.