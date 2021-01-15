Priyanka Chopra shares update on her memoir ‘Unfinished’

The former Miss World took to her Instagram stories to share two separate videos from the “DIY recording sessions” for her audiobook from her room.

New Delhi: Sharing short videos from the recording session of the audiobook of her memoir ‘Unfinished,’ actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday revealed that she is just on the verge of wrapping the recording of the audiobook

The former Miss World took to her Instagram stories to share two separate videos from the “DIY recording sessions” for her audiobook from her room.

“Alright! audiobook recording, so exciting you guys,” she said in one of her stories.

In another one, the actor-singer revealed that she is just about to finish the recording for th audiobook and that she is doing it all by herself in her room.

“So, I am almost on the end of recording my audio book and its all DIY, just me in my room, tryinna get this done. I hope you guys enjoy it,” she said in the video.

It was in June 2018 that the star first announced of making her memoir, and had said that “It gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment when you tick off something from your bucket list”.

The book ‘Unfinished’ traces the collection of personal essays, stories and observations by Priyanka as an actor, producer, singer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Priyanka has become a multifaceted personality with her forays into the various divergent of the entertainment industry.