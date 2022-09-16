Priyanka Chopra to feature in ‘Power of Women: The Changemakers’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:42 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

Since 2009, ‘Lifetime’ and ‘Variety’ have honoured celebrities for their charitable work. This year’s broadcast special showcases past honourees highlighting a woman from their charity of choice who inspires them.

Hyderabad: ‘Lifetime’ continues their partnership with ‘Variety’ for the one-hour special ‘Power of Women: The Changemakers’, set to premiere on September 22 at 10 pm ET/PT. Featuring stories of inspiration, optimism, and hope by connecting celebrity honourees with women working every day to affect positive change, this year’s special will include appearances from Halle Berry (Jenesse Center), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (UNICEF), Misty Copeland (Misty Copeland Foundation), Laverne Cox (New York City Gay and Lesbian Anti-Violence Project), Idina Menzel (A Broader Way), Julianne Moore (Everytown for Gun Safety), and Katy Perry (Firework Foundation).

The special will air on ‘Lifetime’ in advance of Variety’s ‘Power of Women: Los Angeles’ event on September 28. Presented in partnership with ‘Lifetime’, the event gathers an intimate group of philanthropic women who have been selected as Variety’s honorees as well as the most powerful women working in media and entertainment.