Priyanka Chopra quizzes fans with a video, hints at upcoming announcement

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:16 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Taking to social media, Priyanka Chopra shared a small clip that hints at a big announcement that is to be made late this month.

The ‘Sky is Pink’ actor was seen wearing a printed satin bathrobe while she was surrounded by steam all around her. She writes the date of August 28 on the mirror along with a smiley doodle. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Mirror mirror on the wall… I can’t wait to reveal it all #StayTuned.”

The clip triggered a spiral of speculations with people guessing what this announcement could be about. Soon her comments section was filled with guesses that ranged from movie announcements to her being pregnant.

As the speculations about a movie announcement seemed more natural, most users guessed the movie names. “Can we expect a Disney movie where you are playing the protagonist ???? Mirror mirror on the wal who’s the most beautiful of em all,” wrote one user.

“Anomaly launching in India, finally.?! Can’t wait,” wrote another user.

Lately, the Quantico star has been spending time with her. Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas recently welcomed their daughter via surrogacy and has been sharing glimpses of the little one on Instagram. They named her Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, a combination of both their mothers’ names and their respective surnames.

On the work front, she is currently working on the Hollywood films Ending Things along with Anthony Mackie and It’s All Coming Back. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s movie titled Jee Le Zaraa . In addition, Priyanka will soon make her OTT debut with Citadel.

