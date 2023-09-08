Priyanka Gandhi to launch Indira Rasoi Grameen in Rajasthan’s Tonk on Sep 10

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will launch the Indira Rasoi Gramin scheme at Niwai in Rajasthan's Tonk district on September 10

By IANS Published Date - 02:40 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

File Photo

Jaipur: With eyes firmly set on the upcoming elections, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will launch the Indira Rasoi Gramin scheme at Niwai in Rajasthan’s Tonk district on September 10. Preparations for the same are underway on a war-footing.

After launching the scheme at Vivekananda Model School in Jhilai village during Priyanka Gandhi’s Sabha, the Congress leader is scheduled to address the gathering.

Senior Congress leaders and ministers, including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, state president Govind Singh Dotasra, will be present at the meeting. As part of the preparations, Leaders of Tonk, Jaipur and Dausa have been assigned the responsibility of gathering the crowd for the meeting.

Till now, the scheme of serving food for eight rupees is being implemented in the cities. Gehlot had announced to provide cheap food from Indira Rasoi in villages also. It will be run in the name of Indira Rasoi Yojana Gramin.

In the election year, the scheme of providing food for eight rupees in towns and villages is being considered important for political gains.

With focus on women voters, the Gehlot government recently distributed free smartphones to 25 lakh women.

Several schemes, including Indira Priyadarshini Fund, free ration have been started. Through these schemes, the Congress is now trying to woo the women voters in the Assembly elections. This is the strategy behind the launch of Priyanka Gandhi’s Sabha and Indira Rasoi Grameen.

Gandhi has been actively campaigning in the Assembly election states from the beginning. She held huge election meetings in the elections of Karnataka and Himachal. Now, it is being extended in Rajasthan as well.

According to political experts, the strategy behind the launching of schemes from senior leaders of high command will give out a strong message.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi’s meeting was organised on World Tribal Day on August 9 at Mangarh Dham in Banswara. Congress had organised a meeting of party president Mallikarjun Kharge on September 6 in Gulabpura, Bhilwara.

During the meeting, the Kamdhenu Insurance Scheme was launched by Kharge.

Just four days after Kharge’s meeting, Priyanka Gandhi’s meeting has been announced in Niwai, Tonk. There is also a political strategy behind the meetings of leaders associated with the high command. Through Priyanka’s meeting, the CM is trying to settle the internal political equations of the Congress, added the experts.