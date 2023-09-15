Priyanka Gandhi writes to PM Modi urging to declare calamity in Himachal as National Disaster

Persistent rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has resulted in multiple landslides and cloudbursts in various areas. According to officials, the current monsoon season has claimed the lives of 400 individuals in rain-related incidents and caused damage to more than 13,000 houses.

By ANI Updated On - 11:37 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urging him to declare the natural calamity triggered due to the floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh as a National Disaster.

“Apart from being the land of Gods, Himachal is also a state of true, simple and hardworking people. The women, farmers, employees, businessmen and youth of Himachal are very hardworking and self-respecting. Today, the same people are facing unprecedented crisis. Floods and landslides have caused massive destruction in the state,” Priyanka Gandhi said in her letter to the Prime Minister.

Further, she said, “I appeal to you that this disaster should be declared a national disaster like the Kedarnath tragedy of 2013 and financial assistance should be provided to the victims and the state so that the brothers and sisters of Himachal get relief and the state can be properly rebuilt.” She emphasized that the state has suffered a loss of thousands of crores adding that it is sad to see devastation everywhere.

“Recently I met disaster victims in Shimla, Kullu, Manali and Mandi. It was very sad to see the devastation everywhere. So far 428 people have lost their lives in this disaster. There are many people who lost all their family members in this disaster. The dead also include small children, who along with their mothers had gone to the Shiva temple early in the morning on the last Monday of Sawan,” she stated.

Priyanka Gandhi also added, “More than 16,000 animals and birds have died in the state, including more than 10,000 poultry birds and more than 6,000 cows, buffaloes and other domestic animals. More than 13,000 houses and buildings have been completely or partially damaged. Large parts of Shimla to Parwanoo National Highway and Kullu-Manali-Leh Highway have been completely damaged. Many roads in the state have been completely or partially damaged. The state has suffered a loss of thousands of crores.” She further stated that the state government is making every possible effort at its level to deal with this devastation.

“I saw the people of Himachal standing shoulder to shoulder with the state government in facing the crisis. At some places, some people are engaged in Shramdaan for the repair of roads, while at other places, disaster affected people, school children and farmers are helping in relief programs by collecting donations among themselves. I was very impressed by this feeling of solidarity. It is with this feeling that I am writing this letter to you,” she said.

Referring to the reduction in import duty on foreign apples, she said that it will be a double economic blow to the apple farmers amid the disaster-hit times.

“In this tragedy, when the people of Himachal are looking around for help, the reduction in import duty on foreign apples by the Central Government will be a double economic blow to the apple farmers and orchardists of Himachal. In my understanding, farmers should not be given such a blow in this difficult time, rather if the farmers of Himachal get any kind of financial help from the Central Government, they will get relief,” she said.

She also asserted full faith in the Prime Minister and said, “Today the whole country is coming forward and standing with Himachal. I have full hope that you will take appropriate steps to help while being sensitive towards the people of Himachal.” Earlier on Thursday, Himachal Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu demanded the Union government to declare the disaster in Himachal as a national disaster.

CM Sukhu said that he had put forth this demand with the Prime Minister during the G20 dinner.He also demanded a special package for the state.

“The state government is continuously demanding the central government that the disaster here should be declared a national disaster. Also, the Central Government should give a special relief package to Himachal, but till now both demands have been ignored,” CM Sukhu said.

