Pro Kabaddi League player auction postponed

By PTI Published Date - 03:00 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Mumbai: The organisers of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) have postponed the player auction for its 10th season to a later date, in order to facilitate seamless preparation of the Indian teams for the Asian Games.

The decision to postpone the auction has been taken at the request of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India, the sport’s recognised body in India.

The player auction was earlier scheduled to be held on September 8-9.

A spokesperson from Mashal Sports, the organisers of PKL, said, “We have received a formal request from the AKFI administrator to defer the PKL season 10 player auction in view of the ongoing preparations of the Indian men’s and women’s teams for Kabaddi medal competitions at the Asian Games.

“Mashal and AKFI share the view that this is an event of vital importance for Indian Kabaddi.” “The Administrator has acknowledged and appreciated the comprehensive reworking that all PKL stakeholders including our 12 teams and the broadcaster will have to make for the deferred player auction,” added the spokesperson.

The organisers will announce fresh dates for the player auction in consultation with the PKL teams and broadcasters.