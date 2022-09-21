Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 to commence on October 7

Mashal Sports, the organisers of the PKL, said on Wednesday that there will be triple headers on the opening three days.

Bengaluru: The first-half of Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will commence on October 7 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru before it moves to the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune on October 28 for the next leg.

Mashal Sports, the organisers of the PKL, said on Wednesday that there will be triple headers on the opening three days. In the schedule released for the 66 matches, fans will get to watch all the 12 teams play a game within the first two days. They will also be treated to triple-headers every Friday and Saturday, through the league stage of Season 9.

Season 9 will begin with the champions of Season 8, Dabang Delhi KC setting off their return campaign against U-Mumba on October 7, followed by the league’s Southern Derby in the second match, Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans. UP Yoddhas will square off with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the last match on the opening day.

The schedule for the second half will be released by October-end, in order to help the 12 teams assess and rebuild their competition strategies.

“PKL Season 9 is set to bring action of the best kabaddi in the world before Indian sports lovers across the three cities of Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad. As with each previous PKL season, Season 9 will set strong benchmarks by the League and its broadcast partner, as well as our 12 teams, to continue the growth of kabaddi in India for in-stadia and on-screen kabaddi fans,” said Anupam Goswami, head sports leagues, Mashal Sports and league commissioner, PKL.