‘Project K’ makers keep audience hooked with these intriguing posters

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:11 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Hyderabad: The makers of ‘Project K’ have been gradually raising the intrigue with one enigmatic poster after another. Recently, on occasion of Deepika Padukone’s birthday, the makers unveiled her first look from the film that instantly broke the internet. The tantalising poster offered a glimpse of Deepika silhouetted by the setting sun, with the tagline, ‘A Hope In the Dark’.

Similarly, pithy posters were earlier unveiled for the character of Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Each poster told its own story without giving away tell-all details about the Nag Ashwin directorial. Prabhas’s poster, for instance, showed just a futuristic hand with the words, “Heroes are not born, They Rise…” The motif of the victorious fist was also present in Big B’s poster, which read, ‘Legends Are Immortal’.

This minimalist approach chosen by the makers is quite unique and interesting. Unlike other big-ticket pan-Indian films, where first looks and trailers are revealed full-scale, this hide-and-seek with the viewers’ expectations has kept them invested. Fans have followed the breadcrumbs to string together fascinating theories about ‘Project K’s setting and plot. All of which, of course, has only intensified the aura and intrigue surrounding the upcoming film.

‘Project K’ is Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. The film is simultaneously being shot in Hindi and Telugu.