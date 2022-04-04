Property Tax: 34,540 utilised GHMC’s Early Bird Scheme

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:56 PM, Mon - 4 April 22

Hyderabad: In just two days, Rs 13.90 crore were added to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) coffers with 34,540 persons paying property tax online under the civic body’s Property Tax Early Bird Scheme.

Under this scheme, a 5 per cent rebate on property tax is offered to buiding owners and the last date of availing the discount is April 30. The rebate is given only on the current year’s tax and not on the arrears.

The civic body has already sent text messages to all the property owners with a web link and those wishing to avail the offer can pay the property tax online using the web link or by visiting https://www.ghmc.gov.in/.

From April 6, the tax can also be paid by visiting the GHMC Citizen Services Centres, MeeSeva Centers and through bill collectors.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .