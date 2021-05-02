Protect crematorium workers, Telangana police dept told

Centre for Dalit Studies chairperson Mallepalli Laxmaiah, in a letter addressed to DGP M Mahender Reddy, brought to his notice a video circulating in social media about policemen manhandling two crematorium workers who had gone to buy dinner

Hyderabad: The Centre for Dalit Studies has requested the Telangana Police to extend help wherever possible and to applaud the services of those working in crematoriums and cemeteries.

The Centre’s chairperson Mallepalli Laxmaiah, in a letter addressed to Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy, brought to his notice a video circulating in social media about policemen manhandling two crematorium workers who had gone to buy dinner.

“The absolute lack of care and concern towards them truly highlights the marginalisation that is being faced by them. In these times, where healthcare is overburdened and death toll has become just a statistic, the brunt is borne by unprepared and ignored cemetery/graveyard workers as a rising death toll takes a toll on their physical and mental well-being,” he wrote.

“In these hard times, the law enforcement agency and government must ensure that enough help is granted to them. They must also be treated as essential workers and must be given identity cards so as to prevent unwarranted police action. These unsung heroes must be lauded for their work,” he said, also requesting protection and in case of disease, treatment as well, for such workers.

