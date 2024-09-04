Protest against pharma hub: Villagers detain officials in Sangareddy

The farmers alleged that the State government had issued the gazette notification for acquiring 2,003 acres in these three villages without even informing them and before holding the grama sabhas

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 4 September 2024, 06:57 PM

MPDO Suresh, Panchayath secretary Jai Singh were detained at Dappur panchayath office by Farmers of Dappur, Vaddy, Malgi to protest agaisnt the proposed Pharma Hub in Nyalkal mandal

Sangareddy: Farmers, who were facing the threat of being displaced by the proposed Pharma hub in Nyalkal mandal, on Wednesday detained Dappur village panchayat secretary Jai Singh and Nyalkal MPDO Suresh in the panchayat office at Dappur on Wednesday.

The villagers of Dappur, Malgi, and Vaddy picked up an argument with Jai Singh accusing him of keeping them in the dark over the land acquisition process.

When Jai Singh said he had nothing to do with the pharma hub, the irate farmers detained him in the panchayat office and locked the office from outside. The villagers said they would not allow him to go out until higher officials came and clarified the issue of land acquisition.

After coming to know about the detainment of the secretary, MPDO Nyalkal Suresh visited the village. However, the villagers detained him as well and locked him inside the office. The shocked MPDO called the Haddanur police who arrived at the place and tried to free the officials.

However, the attempt created tension as the villagers obstructed the police and prevented them from freeing the officials seeking a clear explanation on the land acquisition process.

The police then informed Zaheerabad Rural Inspector Jakkala Hanumanthu, who reached the spot with a huge police force. Hanumanthu held discussions with the villagers and leaders in the village and convinced them.

Reminding the earlier assurance of Superintendent of Police Chennuri Rupesh, Hanumanthu said the SP would facilitate a meeting with Collector Valluru Kranthi. However, he suggested the villagers not to create any issues for the officers because they would just implement the government’s orders. Following this, the villagers let off the two officials.